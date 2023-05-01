JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit organization is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a conviction in the Rasheem Carter case.

“You Are The Power,” a non-profit organization, announced the reward on Monday, May 1.

The call for justice has gained national attention after the 25-year-old’s skeletal remains were found in Smith County in November 2022.

His family’s attorney said a third set of his remains were discovered in February 2023 and were identified by the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

A protest was held in Taylorsville on Saturday in support of Carter’s family.

Carter’s family believes there was foul play in his death, and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump asked the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved in the case.

In March 2023, officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said based on the condition of Carter’s remains, there was no means by which his cause of death could be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

DPS officials said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into Carter’s death.