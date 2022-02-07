JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) is offering scholarships to people with Down syndrome who are pursuing post-secondary education.

One scholarship worth up to $5,000 will be awarded annually to a person with Down syndrome who is pursuing educational or job training opportunities after high school.

Applicants must have a personal connection to CMDSS and must be accepted into a college, trade school, job training or continuing education program.

Click here for more information or to apply.