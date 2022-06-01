NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit wants to establish three new charter schools in Natchez-Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the applications for the schools were submitted on Friday.

Marvin Jeter III, Ph.D., a member of Natchez United and the nonprofit Natchez-Adams Educational Development Foundation, submitted the application.

The proposed charter schools include one for kindergarten through fifth grade and two six through 12th grade schools.

According to Jeter, more than 200 neighbors signed a petition and nearly 40 submitted letters in support of the charter schools.