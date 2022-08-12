JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is considering a partnership with a nonprofit that would help to reopen the Jackson Animal Shelter.

The Northside Sun reported the animals at the shelter were removed because there was no running water. The shelter also had problems with water leaks, standing water and lacked a computer system.

The city council learned during an August 2 meeting that it would cost about $800,000 to repair the shelter.

Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit national animal welfare group, is offering to provide free services like staff education, equipment, supplies and programming.

City attorney, Catoria Martin, said she would ask the organization if it could help fund repairs to the shelter, too.

According to the newspaper, Councilmembers Ashby Foote and Virgi Lindsay expressed interest in taking advantage of the offer.