VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man and woman appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court after they were arrested earlier this week.

Nyshia Daniels, 23, and Tyrik Suggs, 26, were arrested after a chase on Wednesday, November 8.

Police said Daniels was arrested on North Carolina warrants related to armed robberies. Suggs, who initially gave police a false name during his arrest, was charged with felony eluding, hindering prosecution and false information to a police officer.

Nyshia Daniels (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Tyrik Suggs (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Daniels and Suggs appeared in court on Thursday, November 9. Investigators said Daniels waived her extradition to North Carolina. Suggs was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $70,000 bond.