UPDATE:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said the man who was wanted after a chase has been arrested.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman and are searching for a man after a chase on Wednesday, November 8.

Investigators said officers were involved in a chase, along with Warren County deputies, through the Kings community just after 11:15 a.m.

According to police, the chase involved a wanted female fugitive from Greenville, North Carolina. The vehicle, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala, wrecked at the dead end of Haining Road, and the two occupants ran from the scene.

Police said Nyshia Daniels, 23, was arrested on the North Carolina warrants. The male driver was last seen running into the woods at the end of Haining Road. He has not been captured as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jogging pants. Anyone who comes in contact with this person is should call 911.