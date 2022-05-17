JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new tattoo studio in the Junction Shopping center was granted a “use permit” by the Jackson City Council on Monday, May 16.

The new studio had received backlash regarding zoning issues from neighbors and neighborhood associations around the area.

“This particular location, I found in January and liked it a lot. I got involved with the land owner of the development company and secured the lease on it in January,” explained John Craig, the owner of the studio.

Neighbors in the area claimed the “use permit” will only allow for similar businesses in the area, including vape shops and liquor stores. Craig said there are heavy misconceptions about his business.

“The funny thing is all the people that opposed me are in my same neighborhood in Ward One, in northeast Jackson,” he said.

Craig has been in the tattoo industry for 15 years and has been planning his new studio for about eight years. The shop is expected open by mid-June or early July. The “use permit” must be re-applied for in a year.