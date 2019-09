FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Northwest Rankin Elementary has remembered 9/11 and thanked first responders and military for 16 years.

Their annual Freedom Walk Program teaches students about the privileges of being an American, and sacrifices people make every day.

Students share what freedom means to them and release balloons.

After the program, teachers, students, and their parents do a short freedom walk in front of the school and take pictures with “Lady Liberty.”