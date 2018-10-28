Local News

Northeast Miss. housing gets $8.5 million "face-lift"

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 08:08 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 08:08 PM CDT

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) - - A northeast Mississippi housing authority will spend $8.5 million to tear down 24 existing buildings and replace them with 48 new units.
  
Aberdeen Housing Authority Director Denise Dobbs tells WTVA-TV that the authority is financing $7.5 million of the work with a federal tax credit. She says the authority is borrowing the remainder of the construction costs.
  
Dobbs says the work will fulfill a need for housing and give that section of Aberdeen a "facelift."
  
During construction, residents will get vouchers to live elsewhere temporarily.
  
New amenities will include a playground and upgraded parking.
  
Construction is set to be complete in March 2020.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center