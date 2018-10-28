Northeast Miss. housing gets $8.5 million "face-lift"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) - - A northeast Mississippi housing authority will spend $8.5 million to tear down 24 existing buildings and replace them with 48 new units.



Aberdeen Housing Authority Director Denise Dobbs tells WTVA-TV that the authority is financing $7.5 million of the work with a federal tax credit. She says the authority is borrowing the remainder of the construction costs.



Dobbs says the work will fulfill a need for housing and give that section of Aberdeen a "facelift."



During construction, residents will get vouchers to live elsewhere temporarily.



New amenities will include a playground and upgraded parking.



Construction is set to be complete in March 2020.