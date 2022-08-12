RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will host a new event called KixCon on Saturday, August 13.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Northpark’s Center Court will transform into a sneaker paradise and feature panels, demonstrations and performances highlighting all things sneaker and the people who love them.

Officials at Northpark said the mall will giveaway a total of $3,000 in prizes and scholarship funds to local high school seniors.

“KixCon is a celebration of sneaker culture and lifestyle. Current pop culture has brought athleisure-wear and specifically sneakers to the forefront of the fashion industry,” stated Laura Antoon, marketing and business development manager at Northpark. “The center is excited to invite our community to come out and celebrate with us! We are thrilled to be a place where community and culture can come together with a common passion to experience an event curated uniquely for them.”

The main stage events will start at 1:00 p.m., including panel discussions with fitness experts and live skateboarding demonstrations.

Officials said y101.7 and Northpark are presenting the “Pop-A-Lock Scholarship Contest” where local high school seniors will participate in a contest to win a $1,000.00 college scholarship. Billboard Top 100 recording artist and area native, Topher, will be closing the event with a performance of some of his top hits.

KixCon will be free and open to the public. Guests can pre-register online for an exclusive KixCon event badge and event giveaways.