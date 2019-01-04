Northpark Mall theater shut down Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON,Miss(WJTV) - Northpark Mall's theater is closed. The United Artists Theater purchased by the mall has been shut down as of the start of the year. WJTV spoke with the Marketing and Business Development Manager, Christy Pender. She says there is big plans for the space.

“We purchased the movie theater a couple months ago. United Artists Theaters has ceased operations as of 2019. This is an exciting time. It places Northpark one step closer towards our goal of curating a destination for entertainment dining and retail for the community.”

Back in November, Northpark celebrated its multi-million dollar renovation. It is not clear what the plans are for the theater space.