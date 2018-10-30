Northpark Mall to pay for unwanted candy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Northpark Mall is teaming up with the Pediatric Dental Studio to pay for your unwanted candy. They will be buying back candy at Northpark Mall for a dollar per pound between November 1st and 5th in the eatery from 4 pm until 6 pm. The candy will be donated to local veterans.