Local News

Northpark Mall to pay for unwanted candy

Northpark teams up with Pediatric Dental

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 12:54 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 12:54 PM CDT

Northpark Mall to pay for unwanted candy

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Northpark Mall is teaming up with the Pediatric Dental Studio to pay for your unwanted candy. They will be buying back candy at Northpark Mall for a dollar per pound between November 1st and 5th in the eatery from 4 pm until 6 pm. The candy will be donated to local veterans.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center