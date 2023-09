JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Waffle House on Northside Drive in Jackson has closed permanently.

A sign on the door said the restaurant’s last day was Wednesday, September 27 and asked customers to visit other locations in our area.

The sign also thanked customers for 40 years of patronage.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Waffle House’s corporate office to find out why the restaurant closed, and we have not received a response.