RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Rankin County School District (RCSD) announced a student was found to be in the possession of a weapon at Northwest Rankin High School on Wednesday, May 4.
The district released the following statement:
There was an off campus incident over the weekend involving a student from Northwest Rankin High School. This incident led to an investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Due to the investigation, the student was found to be in the possession of a weapon on school campus. The incident was immediately handled by administration and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is safe.Sharon Patrick, Public Relations Manager for Rankin County School District