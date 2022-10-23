RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday.

The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area.

“There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ It’s all tables and pod seats, been there 18 years. Great kind of high-end VIP experience. I wanted to bring this to Jackson. Madison originally because of the same kind of demographic. It’s a concert, but there’s nothing else like this in the marketplace. The experience you get out here, it’s a concert, but it’s just, you have to come here to see it and understand it. The pods, the tables. It’s really something special,” said Richard Greenlee, owner of Wratchet Entertainment.