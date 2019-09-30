Now Playing on iPhones and Androids: Mario Kart is fun and addicting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- If you don’t know that Mario Kart is out for mobile phones, well now you know.

The classic game hit the Google Play Store and the Apple Store on September 25 and fans are loving it.

Gamers can join the tour and race on many different courses which are inspired by the real world.

Players will be ranked on the leaderboard with challengers throughout the country.

The next step for Mario Kart is the multiplayer mode which will allow gamers to play against their friends and other online players.

The release date for the multiplayer has not been released.

Although the game is free, there are rumors the multiplayer mode will cost gamers $10 each month.

But that is just a rumor.