NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez National Historical Park (NPS) Superintendent Kathleen Bond was awarded the Thad Cochran Humanities Achievement Award.

The Natchez Democrat reported the award is given to a Mississippian who dedicates their efforts to the field of humanities. The award was established in 2009 in honor of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran.

According to the newspaper, Bond received the award during the 2022 Natchez Literary Cinema Celebration. She was named the NPS permanent superintendent in 2006. She co-chaired the Natchez Trails Project subcommittee. Currently, she is working to acquire land for the newest addition to NPS, Forks of the Road.