Numbers show tourism on the rise in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Tourism officials in Warren County said sales tax revenue and hotel occupancy rates may indicate that tourism in Vicksburg is improving.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the city saw a 9.4% increase in 1-percent sales tax on food, beverage and hotel room rental sales in August 2021. This amounted to a total of $118,849.85 in revenue.

Hotel revenue also jumped to 16.33% from January 2021 to September 2021. Officials said Vicksburg has seen an overall 17.4% increase in sales tax revenues to date.

Visit Vicksburg Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland said the tourism increase may be because of several events that were held including sports tournaments and a pageant.