JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson home was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, October 3.

The fire happened at a home on Oak Leaf Drive just before 1:00 p.m. The homeowner was not injured during the fire.

A Jackson home was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, October 3. (WJTV)

WJTV 12 News has reached out to the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) for more information.