Oakley Job Fair to be held November 18

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced the Oakley Job Fair will be held on Thursday, November 18. They said there are various job openings for entry-level jobs and jobs that require a specialized degree.

The job fair will be held at the Oakley Youth Development Center in Raymond from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The minimum qualifications for the jobs include:

• High School Diploma or GED/HSE (High School Equivalency)
• Participate in 40 hours of mandatory training

Click here to see more career opportunities at the Oakley Youth Development Center.

