Obama Magnet School gets new playground

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV 12)- The Barack Obama Magnet School celebrated the completion of phase one of their two-part beautification project.

The twenty-thousand-dollar project included a new swing set, tetherball, a new basketball court, and equipment shed for students to enjoy.

12 News spoke with the school’s new principal and former principal about its renovations.

“When they saw the playground they were happy, and that’s what you want. You want kids to be on a safe place where they can learn and are happy being there and that’s what our kids are every day,” said Principal John Johnson.

Dr. Kathleen Grigsby, the former principal and now serving as the current Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Division 1, was happy to witness the grand finale.

“To see from a year ago having that vision and it coming into fruition today it’s just an awesome feeling,” said Grigsby.

Phase two of the beautification project will include roofing repairs, but there is no word on when the repairs will begin.