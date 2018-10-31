Local News

Obama Magnet top elementary school in Mississippi

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 02:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 02:09 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Barack H. Obama Elementary School is ranked number one in Mississippi for the second year in a row. 

The school celebrated Halloween Day with a full-blown carnival, complete with bounce houses, tons of games and food. 

Jackson Public School officials say Obama Magnet increased their school's points by 90 during the 2017-2018 school year. 

Kathleen Grigsby, who's been the principal for five years, says it's definitely challenging trying to keep the top rank in the state. 

"It's a challenge. It's not easy at all. Its always our goal to be a top-ranked school. So if we're lucky and blessed enough to get number one again, we'll be equally excited, but we do know it's a difficult task ahead."

