Obama Magnet top elementary school in Mississippi Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Barack H. Obama Elementary School is ranked number one in Mississippi for the second year in a row.

The school celebrated Halloween Day with a full-blown carnival, complete with bounce houses, tons of games and food.

Jackson Public School officials say Obama Magnet increased their school's points by 90 during the 2017-2018 school year.

Kathleen Grigsby, who's been the principal for five years, says it's definitely challenging trying to keep the top rank in the state.

"It's a challenge. It's not easy at all. Its always our goal to be a top-ranked school. So if we're lucky and blessed enough to get number one again, we'll be equally excited, but we do know it's a difficult task ahead."