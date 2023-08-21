PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A restaurant in Pearl has closed its doors permanently.

A sign on the O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, located on Riverwind Drive, said the restaurant has been closed permanently.

“O’Charley’s thanks you for your patronage, and we hope to see you soon!” the sign read.

According to the sign, gift cards are still valid at all O’Charley’s locations. Customers can contact Guest Relations at 615-256-8500 ext. 3101 for further questions.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to O’Charley’s for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.