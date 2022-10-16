JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association’s Octoberfest makes its first return since the pandemic.

Families came out to celebrate Octoberfest at Jayne Avenue Park. There was live music, space jumps for kids, fellowship and food like German sausages.

The block party started 24 years ago in an effort to build trust and friendship among neighbors. District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said it grew into a celebration of family.

“That was the whole idea, to get families together to come out and get the kids out so they can play in the park. It started something and we have continued it ever since. It’s very important, and we don’t do it enough in the City of Jackson. We need more of this,” he said.

Those who came out also got the chance to compete for $250 in cash prizes in the Octoberfest talent show.