GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- A football player in Greenville, Mississippi has gone viral, after a video of him turning cartwheels was released on social media.

He turned the cartwheels into a split.

Not only did the St. Joseph Fighting Irish’s number 77 catch the opposing team off guard, but he also surprised fans.

The Irish beat River Oaks 47 to 7.

I am so upset I missed this in person last night. @MrJayKo1 everyone. Greenville's Gentle Giant. @SJSGreenville pic.twitter.com/6hkc8uVy1v — Fr. Aaron M. Williams (@fraaronwilliams) October 5, 2019

Video courtesy: St. Joseph High School.