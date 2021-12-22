Officer hurt during confrontation in Hinds County jail

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi law enforcement officer has been released from a hospital after being injured while trying to put out a small fire that started in a jail cell.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday that the officer sustained head and neck injuries after several detainees started a fight Sunday at the Hinds County jail in Raymond.

Jones said several officers extinguished the fire and the injured one was taken to a local hospital. He told WLBT-TV that the jail was never compromised.

Jones said investigators are looking at surveillance video to determine how the fire started, how many were involved in the altercation and who they were. Jones said sheriff’s office officials will pursue criminal charges.