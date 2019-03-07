Officers are the fittest in the nation

Local News

Wildlife officers recognized for winning National honor

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 10:33 AM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 12:33 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high infant mortality... these are just a few areas where Mississippi health indicators rank at the bottom in the nation.

But today, one group took the top prize at a national health challenge and they were recognized at the Capitol for their hard work.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks came out on top at the 17th annual National Law Fit Challenge. More than 150 law enforcement officers from around the country compete.

Lawmakers at the Capitol recognized the team formally Thursday morning.

The MDWFP Law Fit Team was honored this morning by state lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol for their first place victory at the 17th annual National Law Fit Challenge. Over 150 law enforcement officers from around the country competed in last year’s challenge.

 

