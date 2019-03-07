Officers are the fittest in the nation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MS Department of Wildlife and Fisheries honored at the Capitol [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high infant mortality... these are just a few areas where Mississippi health indicators rank at the bottom in the nation.

But today, one group took the top prize at a national health challenge and they were recognized at the Capitol for their hard work.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks came out on top at the 17th annual National Law Fit Challenge. More than 150 law enforcement officers from around the country compete.

Lawmakers at the Capitol recognized the team formally Thursday morning.

