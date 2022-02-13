PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Pearl on Sunday, February 13.

Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials said a manhunt is underway for Michael Wilson. Roadblocks were set up in the area of the facility.

MDOC officials believe Wilson may be injured, and hospitals and food services are being notified. Anyone with information about Wilson can call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-825-1480.