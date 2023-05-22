COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a new wildlife management area in Mississippi just in time for the 2023 deer season.

The Clarion Ledger reported the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks approved the creation of the Calling Panther Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Copiah County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the WMA will have permitted turkey hunts and permitted archery hunts.

The deer hunts are archery-only and will take place from September 30 through January 31.

According to officials, hunters will submit applications in a random drawing, and four will be drawn for the Thursday through Sunday hunts. The application period will be August 1-31.