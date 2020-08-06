Officials discuss ICU bed capacity at St. Dominic Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes are ICU bed capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Mississippi.

12’s Jade Bulecza spoke with the chief medical officer from St. Dominic Hospital about how the hospital is handling such a critical situation.

Dr. Eric Mcvey said, “We are experiencing a second surge, but fortunately in the last seven to ten days, our toll number of admitted patients with COVID-19 have diminished slightly.”

In case the hospital runs out of bed space, they will use other rooms inside of the building to accommodate patients.

