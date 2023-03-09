BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials are considering litigation after a fatal fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

The fire happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 on East Chippewa Street. Twenty complexes were fully engulfed, and 28 people were displaced from their homes. Two people were killed, and two others were treated for minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office began an investigation, which is still ongoing.

The Daily Leader reported a meeting was held with the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen to discuss potential litigation, though the cause of the fire is still officially “unknown.”

Fire Chief Jeff Ainsworth, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and Emergency Management Director Chris Reid attended the meeting.

Ainsworth told the newspaper that the potential litigation pertains to insurance liability.