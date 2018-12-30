Local News

Officials investigate inmate death in Jackson County jail

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 07:17 AM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 07:17 AM CST

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi inmate was found hanging in his jail cell shortly after a head count at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
  
Sheriff Mike Ezell says a deputy found 35-year-old Robert Gene Danley, Jr. hanging in his jail cell Friday night.
  
Ezell, in a news release Saturday, said staff attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. Danley, a trusty at the jail, was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.
  
Pascagoula Police arrested Danley Nov. 12 on misdemeanor charges and was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a prior conviction. However, his probation was revoked, and he was waiting to be transferred to a state prison.
  
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office are assisting the sheriff's department with the investigation.

