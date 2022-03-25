JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Fondren said they’re concerned about a $60 million development at the old McRae’s site. The Northside Sun reported officials in charge of the development reassured neighbors that the project would not worsen drainage in the area.

Eubanks Creek runs behind houses on Choctaw Road in Fondren and sometimes floods during heavy rain.

According to officials, the project tear down two buildings and replace them with a four-story building. The new building would include lofts, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

PraCon, the company in charge of the project, does not plan to elevate the development. They said they hope to make the drainage better.