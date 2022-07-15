JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are several family-friendly events happening at the State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The events include a 5K Run, the Black Rodeo, the National Physique Committee’s Championships and a dog-training show hosted by the Jackson Obedience Training Club.

Security for the events has been a concern for some people who live in Jackson after the Mudbug Festival shooting in April.

The State Fairgrounds director, Michael Lasseter, said there will be a number of safety measures in place.

“Crime is up, so obviously we’re making adjustments. We’ll have lots of security at the fairgrounds this weekend. We have great partnerships with Capitol police, Jackson police, Hinds County and more. You’ll see those people present on the grounds this weekend. They’ll be inside the building, they’ll be outside, they’ll be walking around, they’ll be mounted on horses, out here patrolling. Hinds County will be out there patrolling. We’ll be doing bag checks, and we’re also checking for weapons,” said Lasseter.

Parking at the fairgrounds will be $10 per car for this weekend’s events.