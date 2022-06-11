YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County officials are looking into ways to stop a promoter from hosting events in the county. This comes after a shooting that happened at an event in Vaughan.

The Yazoo Herald reported the event was held on private land at 281 Thomas Road. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said the landowner rents the property to a promoter from Madison County. He said there have been multiple shootings at the promoter’s events over the past few months. The most recent shooting left one man in critical condition.

The newspaper reported that there was security at the recent event, who checked bags and cars. Despite the security measures, a shooting occurred. No arrests have been made yet.

Gann said Madison County has “already run [the promoter] out for the same thing.” He said the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors is working with the board attorney to see what action it can take to resolve the issue.