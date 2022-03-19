MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Supervisor Paul Griffin filed an injunction to stop concerts held at Johnnie Baldwin’s Horse Track.

The Northside Sun reported this action follows a concert that was held at the park on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. Concertgoers rode four wheelers on neighbors’ private property and on county roads. One person was shot, too.

Griffin said in previous events at the park, people have been shot and horses have been killed. He said he and Sheriff Randy Tucker have both called the owner multiple times, but their calls have not been returned.

According to the newspaper, the Board of Supervisors approved an injunction to stop the events completely. An injunction is a court order that requires a person to cease an action.