NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A company that operates in Natchez is facing fines after a worker fell to his death from a barge in February 2023.

The Natchez Democrat reported the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited safety violations at the Buzzi Unicem USA facility in Natchez. The company was cited $62,500 in penalties against the company.

The worker, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, of Clayton, Louisiana, fell into the Mississippi River on February 8, 2023. Authorities said Mitchell fell into the river while attempting to climb a ladder onto a walkway on L.E. Berry Road in Natchez.

His body was recovered in March 2023.

According to OSHA’s reported, the company had five serious violations, including absence of essential guardrails and first aid training.

Buzzi Unicem has 15 days to appeal the decision.