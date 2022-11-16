MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested an escapee from Oklahoma after a chase on Wednesday, November 16.

Madison police said they were notified by Flowood police that a stolen vehicle had been observed in the Madison area. A short time later, officers spotted the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck on the Highway 463 overpass over Interstate 55.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but they said the driver fled from the scene. They pursued the vehicle into Gluckstadt and Madison County.

Police said when the stolen vehicle reached Gluckstadt Road and Highway 463, the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the highway into a vacant field. The driver, Thomas W. Cofer, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Madison police charged Cofer with receiving stolen property (felony), felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During an investigation, police discovered Cofer was also an escapee from the Choctaw County, Oklahoma Jail and was wanted by that jurisdiction.

Cofer was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. The case will be forwarded to Madison-Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.