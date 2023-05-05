JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The southbound Old Canton Road bridge in Jackson will undergo repairs starting Monday, May 8.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a contractor will begin work to stabilize the northern approach of the bridge.

The bridge is located before Meadowbrook Road over Interstate 55 in Jackson. Crews discovered a hole under the roadway embankment adjacent to the bridge, and it was temporarily closed to the public.

MDOT officials will notify the public once work has been completed and the roadway has reopened.