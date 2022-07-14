JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water notice for roughly 200 customers in Jackson.

This comes after a water main break on Old Canton Road.

The notice affects the following areas:

Old Canton Road (3200-3599)

Kings Highway (3400-3599)

Hawthorne Drive (3500-3699)

Ridge Drive

Glenway Drive

Woodland Drive

Woodland Circle

During Avenue

Affected customers are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

City officials said customers will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. Call (601)-960-2723 for more information. Call (601)-960-1778 or (601)-960-1875 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.