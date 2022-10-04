JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After being closed for two years during the coronavirus pandemic and due to repairs, the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, October 5.

The museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

The building was initially closed in 20220 due to problems with the roof and dome.

Shane Keil, the museum’s Division Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), said during the closure, repairs were made to the roof, paintwork and archives.

“Both myself and a lot of the staff at the department are super excited about the reopening,” said Keil. “The Old Capitol is excelling not just from a historic stand point, but its structure and just the nature of the building. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Keil hopes the museum will see more visitors.

“We can’t wait to open our doors. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Old Capitol Museum is 180-years-old and features an exploration experience of the history of the Mississippi government from 1839 until 1903. Visitors also have the chance to explore all three floors of the building/

Admission is free to the public.