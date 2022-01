RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound and westbound traffic of Old U.S. Highway 49 at the intersection with Highway 49 in Rankin County will be closed.

They said the intersection will be closed for resurfacing work, which is expected to last 60 days.

The northbound and southbound U.S. 49 turn lanes will also be closed during the construction period.