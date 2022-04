RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Ridgeland City Hall building is up for sale again after a contract fell through.

The Northside Sun reported city leaders would like to see the building torn down and turned into a commercial zone.

Public Works Director Alan Hart said the site’s C-3 zone would allow for retail, restaurants and more. He added that the city hasn’t set a date to start accepting bids, but would prefer a bidder with a fair price, a development plan and a “no-nonsense” contract.