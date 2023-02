PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl leaders announced Old Whitfield Road at Airport Road has been closed to local traffic only.

According to officials, crews are working to install sewer lines in the area.

Customers will still be able to get to Harvey’s Fish Hut.

Drivers are asked to use Allen Stuart Drive as a detour, or they can access Old Whitfield Road from the west at Pearson Road.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

The project is expected to last for one month.