Olde Towne Middle School student killed in shooting at Ridgeland apartment complex

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Friday, November 26.

Police Chief John Neal said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Northbrook II apartment complex on Pine Knoll Drive. He said the teen, Marcus Hemmingway, had been shot twice and died at the scene.

According to Neal, there were no witnesses to the shooting, but they said someone was seen running from the area.

Hemmingway was a student at Olde Towne Middle School. Neal said the shooting is still an active investigation, and police are working to find the suspect.