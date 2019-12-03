Ole Miss, head volleyball coach part ways

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi parted ways with head volleyball coach Steven McRoberts.

“Coach McRoberts represented Ole Miss with class and integrity over the past six years,” Athletics Director Keith Carter said. “He made tremendous contributions to our program and to the lives of our student-athletes, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the six years that I’ve had at Ole Miss,” McRoberts said. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching some great young ladies during that time. I’m thankful for my staff and all the hard work that they’ve put into this program. I’m sorry that I couldn’t get the program up to the level it needed to be. Thank you to Lynnette and Ross for giving me this opportunity. I know that God has a greater plan for me. My family and I love Oxford and Ole Miss, and we will always have fond memories of being here.”

The decision comes after McRoberts’ team finished the 2019 season 14-15 with a 12-game losing streak.

In the six years at Ole Miss, he guided the team to a 111-82 record. The lone postseason appearance came in 2017 when Ole Miss captured the NIVC Championship en route to a 22-14 campaign.

Ole Miss is now looking for a new volleyball coach.