Local News

Ole Miss students say, "Take it down!"

Students vote unanimously to remove Confederate statue

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 11:52 AM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 11:52 AM CST

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - The Ole Miss Associated Student Body Senate votes unanimously to relocate the Confederate monument on campus.

On Tuesday, the Associated Student Body Senate voted 47 to 0 in favor of moving a longstanding Confederate statue. 

The vote comes a few weeks after Confederate groups rallied to keep the monument.

Many students said it was offensive and symbolized a racist American South.

The proposal would move the statue from the circle to the Confederate cemetery. The Confederate cemetery sits near the school's old basketball dome.

The statue was donated by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1906. 

Click here for more information. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19