Ole Miss students say, "Take it down!"

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - The Ole Miss Associated Student Body Senate votes unanimously to relocate the Confederate monument on campus.

On Tuesday, the Associated Student Body Senate voted 47 to 0 in favor of moving a longstanding Confederate statue.

The vote comes a few weeks after Confederate groups rallied to keep the monument.

Many students said it was offensive and symbolized a racist American South.

The proposal would move the statue from the circle to the Confederate cemetery. The Confederate cemetery sits near the school's old basketball dome.

The statue was donated by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1906.

Click here for more information.

