Ole Miss test air-quality for mold in Crosby Hall

University of Mississippi officials say they have wrapped up testing in the school’s largest residence hall for mold and poor air quality.

Students living in 10-story Crosby Hall have been complaining for months of ailments they believe are related to mold or dust problems.

Ole Miss officials say an air quality test conducted by ERG Environmental Inc., an independent consulting firm, found that Crosby Hall is considered to be in the “clean building” range.

They say the results of the test, which can be seen here are within environmental safety guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and utilized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

According to the report from ERGE, “During the summer of 2018, a mechanical upgrade was conducted throughout Crosby Hall. New mechanical systems are required to utilize a certain percentage of outdoor makeup air, which is distributed throughout the mechanical system into the building.”

Then the testing agency adds, “There is a good probability that dust particles were dislodged within the existing duct work and are currently being brought in as part of the makeup air due to the nature of the installation of the new system. Therefore, it would be reasonable to assume that dust particles have been captured by the ceiling material (soft acoustical texture) causing some discoloration.”

In response to residents’ concerns, the University say the following additional actions were taken:

Per the ERGE report, further investigation of three rooms was recommended. Those areas will be investigated immediately to determine what, if any, actions must be taken.

Department of Student Housing maintenance and custodial staff will continue to work with residents to maintain cleanliness in resident rooms as well as in community spaces.

The heating, ventilation, and air condition (HVAC) contractor confirmed that superior residential air filters (commercial/institutional MERV 10) are being used in the system. To further our maintenance efforts, we will replace these filters monthly instead of the recommended quarterly change.

The director and maintenance staff inspected the building with the HVAC contractor. They found no moisture or visible microbial growth originating in the variable air volume (VAV) boxes.

Crosby Hall residents were offered the opportunity to change buildings and live in the same type room at no additional cost.

Officials add in a news release, “The comfort and safety of our residents continue to be a priority at the University of Mississippi.”