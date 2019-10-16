Ole Miss to consider a vote of no confidence

OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) – Anger over the selection of Dr. Glenn Boyce as the new chancellor of the University of Mississippi has led to a call for the abolishment of the college board and a vote of no confidence from the Faculty senate.

According to the student-run Daily Mississippian, the vote will take place tomorrow.

At issue, is the way in which IHL went about hiring Boyce who was a consultant during the selection process. The board dispensed with interviews with campus groups and largely ignored a broader more formal selection process.

Faculty Senate President Bryce Noon says the resolutions have been submitted and will be discussed.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 pm.