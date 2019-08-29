Ole Miss to relocate Confederate statue

After months of negotiations, Ole Miss announces plans to relocate a Confederate statue to a different location on campus.

The statue will be moved from Lyceum Circle to behind Smith Coliseum, in front of the cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.

The move signals the end of the Confederate Monument Relocation Project which began in March after a request to the Mississippi State Department of Archives and History.

In a statement, ole miss interim chancellor Larry Sparks said, “We are following the steps necessary for the successful relocation, and will maintain steady and committed progress to accomplish this relocation. I reiterate that this will place the monument in a more suitable location, one that is commensurate with the purpose that is etched on its side.”